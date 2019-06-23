[Photo]: woman who allegedly stabbed her Husband Did So In Self-defence

The woman named Hanah who allegedly stabbed her Husband named  Saeed Hussain was being battered by him while pregnant, according to reports making the rounds, he got stabbed in the process of trying to stab her.

Doctors at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital are said to be battling to save his life at the time of this report.

The duo was said to have gotten married in an elaborated wedding only 7 seven months ago before the unfortunate incident.

Below are photos of black eyes and bruises which she reportedly got from the wife-beating husband.

See some of the Photos below:

 

 
