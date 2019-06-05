[Photo]: Yul Edochie survives ghastly car accident

Taking to his IG page, the talented actor and sn of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, shared a photo of his battered car writing;

Yesterday I miraculously survived this terrible accident.

All I can say is ‘thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive.

Thank you blessed mother Mary.

I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right. I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises.

I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thank you.

I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well.

God is alive.

Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity.

Be close to God.

God is everything!

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByUpfukHhqg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link