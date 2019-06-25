[PHOTOS]: 18-year-old Nigerian Girl Passes Away Weeks After Her Wedding

An 18-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Chinwendu Promise Ifeabunandu has reportedly lost her life barely three weeks after her wedding.

Before the demise, the young lady tied the knot with Chukwuebuka Ifeabunandu on April 28, 2019 and passed away on May 19, 2019 due to a brief illness.

According to reports, her brother, Nwakanwa Okafor was asked about the circumstances that led to her sudden death but he simply wrote,

“unexpected death”

Chinwendu will be laid to rest at her husband’s hometown, Nnulukwu village, Ichida in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, June 29 shortly after a brief stop at her father’s compound.

In Nwakanwa’s tribute to his late sister, he wrote:

“Sometimes i have this thought “it’s not true”!!

coz wen i saw u in that hospital bed lying i said she’s just sleeping

she’ll be up to see many faces looking at her,, but now everything seems to be true!!! make somebody plz call Heaven! Rip kid sis”

