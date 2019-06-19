[PHOTOS]: 2Face’s son, Justin Idibia Graduates From 5th Grade

by Amaka

Singer, 2Face’s son, Justin Idibia, whom he shares with Pero Adeniyi, has graduated from fifth grade and he is moving to middle school. He also bagged the ‘Black Students Achievement Award’ for academic success from the school in Howard County, US.

Justin Idibia

2face and Pero Adeniyi were romantically involved for over seven years. Their relationship produced three children namely Ehi, Innocent and Justin.

Pero, who goes by the name Persosaiyemi, on Instagram shared some beautiful family photos from her son’s graduation ceremony.

She captioned the photos;

“Justin goes to middle school! My Agaba’idu, just like yesterday… keep making us proud son!😘😘😘❤❤❤❤#Blessed❤❤❤ @offical2baba @enybabyplus6

See photos below:
