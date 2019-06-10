[Photos]: 9 social media influencers working with Boko Haram killed by the Nigerian Army

by Temitope Alabi

[Photos]: 9 social media influencers working with Boko Haram killed by the Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that nine social media influencers working for Boko Haram have been killed.

The Army made this known via a statement which read thus;

The so called Islamic State West African Province(ISWAP) admits to the neutralization of 9 key Media Personalities by Gallant Troops of the Nigerian Army(NA)

The terrorist group is known for its online media propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate.

The annihilation of members of its media team further confirms that the NA has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action.

The pictures and names of the dead terrorists is below:

Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi.
Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri.
Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri.
Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi
Abu Musa al-Camerooni.
Ahmed al-Muhajir.
Abu Ali al-Bamawi.
Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi.
Abu al-Qa’qa’ al-Maiduguri.

[Photos]: 9 social media influencers working with Boko Haram killed by the Nigerian Army [Photos]: 9 social media influencers working with Boko Haram killed by the Nigerian Army [Photos]: 9 social media influencers working with Boko Haram killed by the Nigerian Army
Tags from the story
boko haram

You may also like

Nigeria Has Second Largest Number of Paediatric Surgeons in Africa

Another Top Nigerian Prophet Buys A Private Jet (Photos)

3 Killed In Kaduna Villages

Court fines woman N500,000 for producing fake soap

I Enjoy Having S*x With My Daughter – Father Confesses After Impregnating 10-Year-Old Daughter

Court sentences four armed robbers to life imprisonment

33-Year-Old-Man Kicked Out Of Competition Finals For Looking Like Jesus

nonie robertson dies

Popular Nigerian Prophetess, Nonnie Robertson, Dies

We never sold T-Shirts at Moji Olaiya’s burial – Burial Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *