[Photos]: 9 social media influencers working with Boko Haram killed by the Nigerian Army

The Army made this known via a statement which read thus;

The so called Islamic State West African Province(ISWAP) admits to the neutralization of 9 key Media Personalities by Gallant Troops of the Nigerian Army(NA)

The terrorist group is known for its online media propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate.

The annihilation of members of its media team further confirms that the NA has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action.

The pictures and names of the dead terrorists is below:

Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi.

Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri.

Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri.

Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi

Abu Musa al-Camerooni.

Ahmed al-Muhajir.

Abu Ali al-Bamawi.

Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi.

Abu al-Qa’qa’ al-Maiduguri.