[Photos]: Actress, Liz Dasilva Clocks 41 With Stunning Photos

by Amaka

Nigerian indigenous actress, Liz Dasilva whose full name is Elizabeth Omowunmi Tekovi Da Silva clocked 41 years old today, June 10, 2019.

The on-screen goddess didn’t disappoint as she dished stunning photos and a video taken on the streets of Lagos via Instagram. She looked stylish as she donned an armless brown flowy gown from her fashion brand.

She wrote:

“A QUEEN ALWAYS TURN PAIN INTO POWER”

See post below:

Liz Da Silva was born to Togolese parents in 1978 in Lagos state. She grew up in Obalende.

Her journey to acting began after she was introduced into the profession by popular actress, Iyabo Ojo and since then, her flair for acting has continued to grow. She has featured in a number of Yoruba indigenous movies. She is definitely one to watch out for on your television screen.

See more photos below:

 

 

 
Tags from the story
Liz Da silva, Liz Da Silva Photos

You may also like

First Photo Of Tiwa Savage As She Arrives In Dubai For Her Wedding

R.I.P: Veteran Nollywood Actor, Sir Ozor Akubueze Is Dead!!!

Naija! “You have a wonderful voice” says Taxify driver who attempts to woo his passenger’s sister (Read)

7 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Suffered Immense Embarrassment On Stage

“I’m very disappointed in ladies who ask for Guys for Hairnet, Iphone.. instead ask for 500k, Land.” – Joro Olumofin

Lagos Tanker Explosion: 3-year-old boy declared missing

Nollywood Actress, Grace Amah Shows Off Her Son

Eye witness narrates what led to the reported ‘fight’ at the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai

Dencia says nobody supported her ‘Ebola’ campaign

Dencia says nobody supported her ‘Ebola’ campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *