[Photos]: Actress, Liz Dasilva Clocks 41 With Stunning Photos

Nigerian indigenous actress, Liz Dasilva whose full name is Elizabeth Omowunmi Tekovi Da Silva clocked 41 years old today, June 10, 2019.

The on-screen goddess didn’t disappoint as she dished stunning photos and a video taken on the streets of Lagos via Instagram. She looked stylish as she donned an armless brown flowy gown from her fashion brand.

She wrote:

“A QUEEN ALWAYS TURN PAIN INTO POWER”

See post below:

Liz Da Silva was born to Togolese parents in 1978 in Lagos state. She grew up in Obalende.

Her journey to acting began after she was introduced into the profession by popular actress, Iyabo Ojo and since then, her flair for acting has continued to grow. She has featured in a number of Yoruba indigenous movies. She is definitely one to watch out for on your television screen.

See more photos below: