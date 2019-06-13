[PHOTOS]: Actress, Yvonne Jegede Shares Stunning Photos In Cleavage Revealing Outfit

Nigerian actress and mom of one, Yvonne Jegede, who is naturally blessed isn’t holding back as shares new photos of herself donning a sexy cleavage revealing outfit.

The actress whose marriage has reportedly crashed with her husband, Olakunle Abounce Fawole, barely three months into her pregnancy said that they do not sleep under the same roof as husband and wife. She claimed it was a mutual decision to go their separate ways because it didn’t and wasn’t working out.

She shared a photo of herself donning a green cleavage-baring outfit with a blonde hair and full face of makeup. She wrote:

“Loving my self is never an option, it is compulsory.

Y’all thought I was done? Nahhhh.”

