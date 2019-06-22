[Photos]: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy goes bald

by Temitope Alabi

 

2018 Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi aka Nina Ivy, has gone bald.

The fashion influencer and actress who turned 23 on May 31, 2019, decided to try out a new look which truth be told looks good on her.

Nina who has remained relevant since exiting the house took to social media to share a video of herself on her Insta story sporting the bald new look with a caption;

“when everything looks good on you”

The ex-BBNaija housemate since her exit from the house has since gone on to do great things for herself to include opening a fashion store and appearing in a Nollywood movie.

See screenshots of the post below:

