[PHOTOS]: Check Out How Cristiano Ronaldo Is Having A Romantic Getaway With His Girlfriend

by Olabanji

World most popular Footballer and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted having a swell time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son in France.

The 34-year-old footballer has been spotted in a 150ft yacht off the French Riviera, just off the coast of Antibes which cost about $330,000-a-week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared pictures of himself and his girlfriend kissing as well as him playing with his son

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
ALSO READ: #TransferRumour: Frank Lampard To Be Appointed As Chelsea’s Manager
Sliding in to summer.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Woman Stabs Husband, Leaves Him In A Critical Condition In Kano State

Tags from the story
gossip news, ronaldo

You may also like

Adeniran rejects outcome of PDP Chairmanship election

Police puts N30 million ransom on kidnap gang leader

IAAF Name Lavillenie, Adams Athletes of the Year 2014

Sultan of Sokoto blasts NYSC for holding orientation camp during Ramadan fast

Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao Teases Fans Hints At Possible Mayweather Rematch

Wife threatens to cut off her husband’s manhood after 22 years of marriage

‘Inform All The APC Senators To Be In Red Chamber Today, The Cancellation May Be A Coup Plot As Usual.’ – Nigerians Say As Senate Cancels Plenary

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari not sure of Aisha’s loyalty, peeps to confirm who she voted him or Atiku

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY; AUGUST 31ST

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *