[PHOTOS]: Check Out How Cristiano Ronaldo Is Having A Romantic Getaway With His Girlfriend

World most popular Footballer and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted having a swell time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son in France.

The 34-year-old footballer has been spotted in a 150ft yacht off the French Riviera, just off the coast of Antibes which cost about $330,000-a-week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared pictures of himself and his girlfriend kissing as well as him playing with his son

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

