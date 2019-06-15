[Photos]: Ekiti State University lecturer caught pants down while attempting to have sex with female student

A new report has it that a lecturer in the Accounting Department of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Dr O.O Aduwo, was caught pants down attempting to have sex with a female student of his department simply identified as Nike.

Reports have it that the said lecturer is allegedly well known for always demanding sex from his female students for sex.

Things took another turn when Nike decided to visit the lecturer as requested yesterday, but instead went with her boyfriend and some of her other friends who laid siege outside his home.

Not long after Nike got into his home, her friends barged into the room and caught him on tape stark naked.

