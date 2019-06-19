[Photos]: Ekiti State University ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ student runs mad

A student of the University Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Monday, suddenly ran mad on his way home from school.

The young man had reportedly alighted from a ten passenger bus in front of NNPC along Iworoko and stood at the middle of the highway before he began to slowly display some level of insanity, disrupting vehicular movement and attacking passers-by.

Reports have it that he was also heard chanting “Aje oo” “Aje ooo” meaning wealth causing many to suspect that he may have engaged in some money rituals which eventually went wrong.

After over an hours of displaying madness, he was eventually overpowered by a crowd and handed over to the police.

