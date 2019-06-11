[PHOTOS]: Five Star Music Boss, E-Money Poses With His Luxurious Cars

Money bag CEO of 5 Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo better known as E-Money who is fond of flaunting his cars on social media, has done it again.
This time, he shared a photo of himself donned in a yellow jalabiya with a neck chain on his Instagram page in front of his luxurious cars today, June 11, 2019. He then went on to share with a word of prayer for his fans and followers. The Five Star music boss looked expensive in the photos.
He wrote:
“God will Give You Victory Without A Fight TODAY. #if you believe that say a big Amen..#itistoolatetofailamen🙏🏿 #wearetooloadedtobeemptyamen #Dr.E“
See photo below: