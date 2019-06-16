[Photos]: Funke Akindele shares new photos of her twins as she celebrates her husband on father’s day

Nollywood actress and producer Funke AKindele Bello has joined the rest of the world to celebrate Father’s Day.

The talented actress took to social media to share new photos of her twins alongside a short message celebrating her husband rapper JJC for Father’s day.

She wrote;

”Happy father’s day to you darling @jjcskillz thanks for being a great Dad to all our children. May the Lord continue to abide with you. You no go tire in Jesus name. Love from all of us

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in London, welcomed their twins a few months ago.