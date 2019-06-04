Photos: Ganduje and Sanusi shake hands on Eid day

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, shook hands at the eid praying ground in the state on Tuesday morning.

The governor who had come under fire recently for splitting the Kano emirate into five — over revenge claims against the Emir who reportedly supported another candidate during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

However, distanced himself from claims he whittled down Sanusi’s power out of vendetta and claimed he created more emirates to take governance closer to the people.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the suspension of Emir Sanusi over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion, Monday.

Emirate, Ganduje, kano, Sanusi

