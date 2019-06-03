Photos: Less Than A Week After His Swearing-In, Sanwo-olu Buys Fully Air-Conditioned Vehicles For State Civil Servants

by Eyitemi

Newly Inaugurated governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has already set the stone rolling with the purchase of fully air-conditioned vehicles for the state’s civil servant today.

Sanwo-olu who made this known to the public via his Twitter handle further shared that his move to buy the vehicle is borne out of his desire to deliver on all his campaign promises.

