Photos: Less Than A Week After His Swearing-In, Sanwo-olu Buys Fully Air-Conditioned Vehicles For State Civil Servants

Newly Inaugurated governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has already set the stone rolling with the purchase of fully air-conditioned vehicles for the state’s civil servant today.

Sanwo-olu who made this known to the public via his Twitter handle further shared that his move to buy the vehicle is borne out of his desire to deliver on all his campaign promises.

His tweet below:

The Lagos civil service is the back bone of government operations and ensuring we have a quality, motivated, disciplined and emotionally invested workforce is key in building #ForAGreaterLagos. Today, we fulfilled our promise of providing airconditioned buses for our workforce. pic.twitter.com/JLaSLSdOJv — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) June 3, 2019

Photos below: