[Photos]: Lil Kesh flaunts new Benz

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian rapper Lil Kesh is sure cashing out.

The young artiste and former YBNL act, has just acquired a new automobile, a Benz and has taken to social media to share photos of the new whip.

Kesh captioned the images;

‘shouts to my reliable auto dealer for the new new’.

This is coming after the young act came under massive heat following the release of his single ‘Logo Benz’ which many see as promoting internet fraud and rituals.

Although the rapper came out to defend the song saying he was not in any way promoting any of the crimes, many still refuse to believe his explanation.

 
Tags from the story
benz, Lil Kesh

