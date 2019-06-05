[Photos]: MC Oluomo celebrates his son as he graduates from a US school

Taking ton social media, he shared photos of the together penning a sweet message alongside.

He wrote;

I am a proud father and I will continue being one. Alihamdulilia for my son’s graduation today at Atlanta Georgia, Clayton County performing Arts Center. My son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya I am very proud of you and the next step you’re taking in life. You made me and your mother proud and you will continue making us proud in sha Allah. May Almighty Allah allow us all to witness more success of our children and may we never know sorrow in life. Gbo gbo wa la ma jere omo’