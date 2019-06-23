[PHOTOS]: Mercy Johnson And Hubby Step Out In Matching Outfit

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to social media to share cute photos of herself and her beau as they stepped out in matching Ankara outfits for a wedding yesterday, June 22, 2019.

Mercy

It is amazing how the beautiful couple have managed to keep the fire in their marriage burning amidst the failed marriages and relationship drama that hunts the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The Nollywood actress who shares three beautiful kids with her boo, shared the photos with the caption:

“When @julyetpeters makes an owanbe dress for you, it stands out….@princeodiokojie
😘😘TB to yesterday’s owanbe, 🥰
👗 @julyetpeters 😘😘.check out her page friends,she is dope🙌👌
Hey Friends….”

See photo below:

Mercy

Mercy

Mercy

Mercy

Mercy
