[Photos]: Mompha claims he just acquired a Mclaren ‘flying car’ to celebrate his birthday

Nigerian businessman, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has taken to social media to make a claim many find unbelievable.

According to Mompha, he just bought himself a new Mclaren ‘flying car’ to celebrate his birthday.

This new acquisition is coming barely weeks after he purchased a Lamborghini Aventador Roadstar a 2019 G-Wagon BiTurbo Edition 1 said to be worth about 102million. Mopha went on to claim he paid for the car in cash.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the new car, the businessman wrote; ‘bought myself a new flying bird Mclaren for my birthday gift’.

