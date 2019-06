Former BBNaija housemate, Antolecky, is definitely enjoying her vacation as she keeps updating her social media page with beautiful photos from Zanzibar where she is currently holidaying.

Taking to her Instagram page today, June 18th, she shared some beautiful photos which she captioned ”my waist is cute” and we feel you deserve to check them out.

Photos below;

What she wrote below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js