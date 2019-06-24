[Photos]: Nollywood actor Charles Okocha rushed to the hospital after falling ill

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for a quick surgery in the US.

The surgery occurred after the funny man suddenly took ill over the weekend while on holiday with his son. Charles was admitted at the Good Samaritan hospital in Los Angeles.

Posting photos of himself after the surgery, he wrote;

ThankGod for a successful surgery operation.went for a 5days Vacay trip to California with ma son and this is where I ended up ma Vacay.We all should all get close to God Man propose God dispose. tomorrow ain’t promised you never know what next. Am fine now God is the greatest