[Photos]: Nollywood actress Bukola Adeeyo celebrates her daughter Janell as she turns 2

Nollywood actress Bukola Adeeyo is today celebrating her daughter Janell’s second birthday.
The proud mama took to her IG page to share beautiful photos of the birthday girl with the caption;
A daughter is someone you laugh with,dream with and love with all your heart�I’m grateful to God that you came into my world�having you as my daughter has brought nothing but happiness,joy and strength beyond measure into my life�you gave me a thousand more reasons to smile every blessed day�where I stand in this picture is where I will be forever�my princess I wish you all the happiness the world has to offer��May God guide every single step you take in life and lead you to destinations that fill your heart with joy and happiness������Oluwadarasimi live long and prosper��love you today,tomorrow and forever�����
#janell
#stargirl⭐️⭐️⭐️ #wearegratefullord
Hair by @wholesalesnaija
Janell’s hair by @olaidehair
Outfit by @spkiddies
Shot by @iroayo_photography