[PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade’s Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s second daughter, Meraiah has successfully completed her studies at the the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles yesterday, June 24, 2018.

The pretty lady, who shares a striking resemblance with her mom, made the President’s honor roll list.

Her mother excitedly took to her Instagram page to share the news of her daughter’s latest feat. She wrote:

“Congrats!!! Mimi for an excellent run in Uni for your Associates of Art degree in Merchandize product development. we look forward to even more as you proceed for your bachelors of science in Business Management! Amazing! Keep breaking Records , God is with you. Congrats too for making the President’s Honor Roll ! Thanks @k3pr for a fantastic job as Aunty of the day! You rock! Thank you lord! Protect her, us and everyone wishing her well. #fashion#beautyandbrain #Bestpublicistever#family #winners #fidm #fidmgraduation@fidm”

