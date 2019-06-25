[PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade’s Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

by Amaka

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s second daughter, Meraiah has successfully completed her studies at the the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles yesterday, June 24, 2018.

PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade's Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

ALSO READ: “I’m proudly Igbo”- Noble Igwe Shares Lovely Photo With Wife, Chioma

The pretty lady, who shares a striking resemblance with her mom, made the President’s honor roll list.

Her mother excitedly took to her Instagram page to share the news of her daughter’s latest feat. She wrote:

“Congrats!!! Mimi for an excellent run in Uni for your Associates of Art degree in Merchandize product development. we look forward to even more as you proceed for your bachelors of science in Business Management! Amazing! Keep breaking Records , God is with you. Congrats too for making the President’s Honor Roll !  Thanks @k3pr for a fantastic job as Aunty of the day! You rock! Thank you lord! Protect her, us and everyone wishing her well. #fashion#beautyandbrain #Bestpublicistever#family #winners #fidm #fidmgraduation@fidm”

See photos below:

PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade's Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade's Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade's Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

PHOTOS]: Omotola Jalade's Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles
Tags from the story
actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Meraiah Ekehinde Photos, Omotola And Daughter

You may also like

“We Have Not Seen Any Change”: Angry Youths Destroy And Burn Buhari’s Second Term Banners(Photos)

NUC expose names of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

Photos from the naming ceremony of Yomi Casual’s daughter

ASUU declares Indefinite Nationwide Strike

See the thought-provoking question Frank Edoho’s wife just asked

Patoranking Joins The Trend; Flaunts His Expensive Diamond Crusted Wristwatch

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd April, 2019

Kennis Music Releases Press Statement On Goldie Harvey’s Death

Boko Haram Leader Vows To Establish Islamic jurisdictiction Across West Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *