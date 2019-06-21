[Photos]: Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate their daughter’s 3rd birthday in the US

Nollywood actors Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade are today celebrating their daughter Azariah who turns 3.

The couple who are believed to be estranged came together to celebrate their child and have taken to social media to share photos.

The couple made news in February when Gbenro took to IG to call his wife out for being a bad mother. He had written;

Who leaves their baby in the house and goes out to party with friends/events from 6 pm to 5 am?!!! It is not the first, second, third and fourth time, the other night you slept out you sent our baby off with a stranger to drop her off at home with the nanny so you can be out all night.’

This further confirmed that the couple were definitely having issues despite Osas not responding to the shade.