[Photos]: Pretty Mike poses topless with unclad ladies to celebrate Father’s Day

by Temitope Alabi

He is not new to controversy so this doesn’t really come as a shock.

Socialite and club owner Pretty Mike has many jaws dropping with his Father’s day post which saw him posing with some women.

Pretty Mike in some photos was seen posing alongside 7 women who were topless and flaunting their nipples.

Standing between the ladies, Pretty Mike had on a traditional outfit same as the lady, headgear and a staff. He captioned the images.

The controversial Lagos socialite shared the photos in celebration of Father’s Day and wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day to ur Favorite Lagos Zaddy’.

Another photo below;
Tags from the story
Pretty Mike

