Photos: Regina Daniels Looks Romantically Into Husband, Ned Nwoko, Eyes As They Host People To Lunch

by Valerie Oke

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, was seen looking into husband’s eyes as they host close friends and workers to lunch in honour of how they have been working for them.

The Lunch reportedly took place in the palatable home of the Delta state born billionaire and the duo was spotted laughing endlessly.

Regina Daniels who was only recently inducted into the Anioma women group sat close to her husband, Ned Nwoko, as they treated guests to sumptous meal and drinks.

The news making the rounds now is that Regina Daniels is allegedly pregnant and her expecting her first child with the former House of Representative member.

Photos below:

 
