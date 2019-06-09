[Photos] Regina Daniels Looks Stunning As She Rocks Traditional Attire

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels looked stunning in her new post on Instagram as she stepped out in a full white traditional attire on Sunday.

The actress, who has been in the spotlight for her marriage to the 59-year old former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, shun bright like an angel.

The actress who just got a tattoo on Saturday on her left hand flaunts her marriage ring for all eyes to see.

Regina Daniels captioned her all white post Ugegbe meaning mirror.

See pictures below:

Regina Daniels
