Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo state, has been sworn in as the senator representing Imo west.

Okorocha took his allegiance and oath of office this morning Thursday, June 13th.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Nelson Ayewoh, clerk to the Senate.

Okorocha was issued his certificate of return a few days after several weeks of the case being in court.