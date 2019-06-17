[Photos]: See the sexy photos Moesha Boduong shared on IG that got people talking

by Temitope Alabi

Popular Ghanaian celebrityMoesha Boduong had many drooling with new photos of herself posted on her IG page.

Moesha donned a two-piece lemon outfit which clung to her curves, showing off her puffed up pubic area which got the attention of many of her followers.

Captioning the images, she wrote;

“The love I received from the away bus pool party was overwhelming I want to say thank you to my fans for coming in their numbers to party with me love you all.”

Not long after she posted the photos, her followers began to comment with some asking about her pubic area wondering why it’s so puffed up.

Read the exchanges below;

