[Photos]: Simi,Skiibi, Niniola, Basketmouth, Funke Akindele, others storm ‘The Falz Experience 2’

by Temitope Alabi

The Eko Convention Centre, Lagos on Saturday 8th June 2019 hosted thousands of celebrities, entertainers and fans of multitalented entertainer, Falz to the second edition of his headline show, The Falz Experience 2. Celebrities at the event included comedian, Basketmouth, media personality, IK Osakioduwa, actress, Funke Akindele, actor, Timini Egbuson, music artiste, Adekunle Gold and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre among others. The concert also featured performances from artistes like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, to name a few.

See more photos below;

