[Photos]: Simi,Skiibi, Niniola, Basketmouth, Funke Akindele, others storm ‘The Falz Experience 2’

Celebrities came out enmass last night for The Falz Experience 2′ held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The likes of comedian, Basketmouth, media personality, IK Osakioduwa, actress, Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, music artiste, Adekunle Gold and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre among others, were spotted at the vent.

The event saw artistes like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, to name a few, perform a couple of their hit songs.

See more photos below;