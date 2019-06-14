[Photos]: Singer Chuddy K shares beautiful photos of his twin daughters as they turn 1

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Chukwudi Ken Agali AKA Chuddy K, is today celebrating his twin girls who turn.

The girls named Favour and Fortune turn 1 today and their proud dad has since taken to his IG page to share beautiful photos of them as well as wish them a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to my beautiful princesses Favour and fortune. Since you both came into my world it’s been all joy and laughter. I love and cherish you both And by Gods grace and mercies you will never lack any good thing in life for as long as Jehovah lives. God bless you my darlings.

Tags from the story
Chuddy K

