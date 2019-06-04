[Photos]: ‘The Queen has been fantastic’ – Trump shares his experience with the Royal Family

President Trump in his usual fashion has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about the Royal Family while praising Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.

Trump who is on a trip to London said everything was going ‘really well’ just before he attended a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

‘London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the fake news will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!’

Shortly afterwards, he was pictured with the queen alongside his wife Melania Trump.

President Trump during his speech at Dinner called the Queen a ‘great, great woman.’

‘We thank God for the brave sons of the United Kingdom and the United States who defeated the Nazis. As we honor our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into the future; freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reference to the rights given to us by almighty God. Her Majesty has stood as a symbol of these provisions. On behalf of all Americans I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty the Queen,’ Trump said.