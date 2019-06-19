[Photos]: Tiwa Savage goes braless in sheer top

by Temitope Alabi

Multi-award winning singer Tiwa Savage is out here showing us just how yummy she is.

The mom of one has taken to her social media page to share stunningly hot images of herself flaunting her hourglass figure.

Rocking a sheer top, Tiwa decided on going braless for the mini shoot, which saw her donning a two-piece black lingerie outfit which did a great job showing off her boobs. She had her hair straightened out and finished with dark lipstick.

Tiwa captioned one of the photos;

Growing up didn’t see many chocolate superstars to look up to … we changing that narrative now ❤️👅

See another photo below;
Tags from the story
tiwa savage

