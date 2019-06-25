[Photos]: Tiwa Savage stuns in new photos

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage is sure having the time of her life.

The multi0award winning singer and mom of one has taken to her IG page to share beautiful new images of herself styled by popular stylist Jane Michael.

Tiwa captioned one of the images;

Happy girl, I no get wahala
@janemichaelekanem on this one 💋

The images saw Tiwa rocking a two-piece floral dress which further showed just how happy she is.

Tiwa had her hair made in braids and accessorised with some cultural bracelet a hoop earring and nude makeup.

See more beautiful photos of the singer below;

 


Tags from the story
tiwa savage

