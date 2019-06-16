[Photos]: Toke Makinwa slays in red suit

by Temitope Alabi

[Photos]: Toke Makinwa slays in red suit

Media girl Toke Makinwa is one beautiful woman.

The OAP, author vlogger had many jaws dropping after she took to social media to share stunning new images of herself as she made to step out for an event.

Toke wowed in an all red ensemble which did a great job showing off her amazing physique.

The media personality rocked a red suit complete with red heels and bold red lips.

Toke wore her hair in a high ponytail and finished off the look with a simple pearl earring, a gold wristwatch and matching red purse.

Check out more photos below;

