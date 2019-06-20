[PHOTOS]: Toke Makinwa Stuns In A Figure-Hugging Jumpsuit

Media personality and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa looked stunning in a figure-hugging jumpsuit as she stepped out to the premiere of Funke Akindele’s new movie, Ayetoro Girls.

The vlogger donned a black and gold metallic stripe jumpsuit. She complimented the look with a matching gold purse which she paired with her heels. She wore big hoop wearings with her hair in a centre part low ponytail. Her make up was quite simple, nothing dramatic as she finished it off with nude lips.

The on-becoming author shared the stunning photos of herself on Instagram with the caption;

“Living my life like it’s golden 💫

Last night for the premiere of “Ayetoro town” well done @funkejenifaakindele”

See photos below;