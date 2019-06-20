[Photos]: Toke Makinwa wows in beautiful jumpsuit as she steps out for movie premiere

by Temitope Alabi

[Photos]: Toke Makinwa wows in beautiful jumpsuit as she steps out for movie premiere

Media personality Toke Makinwa has set pulses racing with stunning new images of herself shared on social media.

The OAP, Vlogger and author put her curves on display in a figure-hugging jumpsuit as she stepped out for the premiere of actress Funke Akindele’s “Ayetoro Girls.”

Toke had her hair parted in the middle and held in a low ponytail. For makeup, she kept things subtle finishing off with a light pink lip.

The media girl completed her sexy and sultry look with hoop earrings, a matching gold purse, a bracelet, wristwatch and a ring.

See more stunning images of her below;

[Photos]: Toke Makinwa wows in beautiful jumpsuit as she steps out for movie premiere [Photos]: Toke Makinwa wows in beautiful jumpsuit as she steps out for movie premiere [Photos]: Toke Makinwa wows in beautiful jumpsuit as she steps out for movie premiere
Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa

You may also like

VIDEO: Rihanna Hits Male Fan In The Face With Her Microphone

Official photos from comedian Elenu’s wedding to Chinwe Anyanwu

j nicks stuey rock

Dumb US Radio Personality Says Nigerians Can’t Speak English

#BBNaija: Cee-C reveals she’d be going for counseling after Media Tour

“I’d rather make bosses than be one” – Davido To Launch Record Label For Mayorkun, Dremo & Others

Cardi B Wraps Up Her Incredible 2017 With Two Grammy Nominations

More Photos From Actress Mercy Ebosele’s Wedding

I Got Mali’s Stadium Looking Like Champions League Final – Davido

Tithe is A Tax Paid to the Poor — Majid Michel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *