[Photos]: Toke Makinwa wows in beautiful jumpsuit as she steps out for movie premiere

Media personality Toke Makinwa has set pulses racing with stunning new images of herself shared on social media.

The OAP, Vlogger and author put her curves on display in a figure-hugging jumpsuit as she stepped out for the premiere of actress Funke Akindele’s “Ayetoro Girls.”

Toke had her hair parted in the middle and held in a low ponytail. For makeup, she kept things subtle finishing off with a light pink lip.

The media girl completed her sexy and sultry look with hoop earrings, a matching gold purse, a bracelet, wristwatch and a ring.

See more stunning images of her below;