2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa has set the internet on fire following the release of new extremely sexy images of herself.

The budding chef donned a bronze plunging sequin gown flaunting her figure while sipping a glass of red wine.

She captioned it

“Its Just You and Me.. I am Your Earth and you are my Core.. I am Tangled in Love. Kiss me Later I’m wearing CHANEL ”

See more photos below;