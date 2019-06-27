[PHOTOS]: Woman Exposes Housemaid Who Attempted To Snatch Her husband With Charms

by Amaka

A Nigerian woman, who goes by the name, Gift Antoine took to Facebook to expose her housemaid who allegedly tried to snatch her husband using charms.

[PHOTOS]: Woman Exposes Housemaid Who Attempted To Snatch Her husband With Charms

ALSO READ: Man Demands N4.2m Refund From His Ex-Girlfriend Who Refused To Marry Him

According to the lady, her housemaid identified as Ogochukwu tried using charms called “Do As I Say” on her husband but thankfully, she was caught. She went on to share pictures of the maid and the charms found with her.

In her words;

“This is the face of my maid that brought charms to my house today I notice her face was not showing in my live video so here she is. Daughter’s of Jezebel husband thief she is from Anambra state her name is ogochukwu please everyone beware of her she is a beast.”

See photos below;

[PHOTOS]: Woman Exposes Housemaid Who Attempted To Snatch Her husband With Charms

[PHOTOS]: Woman Exposes Housemaid Who Attempted To Snatch Her husband With Charms

Tags from the story
facebook, Nigerian woman

You may also like

Funmi Iyanda writes on the time in her life she felt unattractive as a lady

Catholic Bishop tells NLC to forget about increase in minimum wage

“EME is my family”: The new Y! Magazine speaks exclusively to Wizkid on his struggles, fame & the future

“Buhari after the life of my brother” — Governor Fayose’s sister

Selena Gomez returns to Instagram after rehab with emotional post

Herdsmen attack: NYSC suspends orientation programme in the following states

Man dies in SARS custody in Ondo State

‘Stop trying to pressure people to do the crackhead shit you do’ – Kwam 1’s son, Farook

I don’t like fair-complexioned men – Anita Joseph

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *