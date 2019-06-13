[Photos]: ”Yeah… am damn pretty” – Regina Daniels Says As She Gushes About Self In New Photos

by Valerie Oke

''Yeah... am damn pretty'' - Regina Daniels Says As She Gushes About Self

Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, is definitely living her life as a screen goddess and also, as the wife of billionaire former House of Representative Member, Ned Nwoko.

The beautiful actress is currently on a movie location that involves actors like Bolanle Ninolowo, and the likes.

While on the movie’s location, she has decided to send out some of her adorable photos to fans and followers via her Instagram page and we feel you need to sneak peek.

She went ahead to gush about herself in the new photos by commenting ”Yeah… am damn pretty.” Well, who can say no???

Photos below:
Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels

You may also like

DJ Cuppy Flaunts Her Nike Customised Trainers

DJ Cuppy Flaunts Her Nike Customised Trainers

Actress Dorcas Fapson says she will never be broken by negative comments on social media

See the pre-wedding photos of O.C Ukeje and his wife, Ibukun Togonu

See the pre-wedding photos of O.C Ukeje and his wife, Ibukun Togonu

My Ex-girlfriend Placed A Curse On Me, Should I Be Afraid?

Wizkid Conspicuously Missing On Banky W’s New Album, EME Logo Too In New Wizkid Video

Our rebellion against Soyinka, Achebe – Osundare

6 Things Women Do To Push Men Away

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Wants To ‘Disowned’ Her Daughter (Full Gist)

Watch Jim Iyke Hint On Being Married For Four Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *