[PHOTOS]: Zlatan Ibile Steps Out Looking Dapper With Rahman Jago

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper and songwriter, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael also known as Zlatan Ibile took to his Instagram page to share new photos of himself looking all dapper with popular Big boy, Rahman Jago.

Although, in one of his songs titled, Osanle which features Davido, the rapper said,

“We no Dey live on salary, we no Dey knot tie“

However, in the photos, the rapper, who recently welcomed a child with his alleged girlfriend, Seyi Amonuga, can be seen donning a suit and a red tie.

He captioned the photos:

“Stop assuming !! Koleyeyin bi omi se wonu agbon Cc @rahman_jago_”

See photos below: