‘Please No More Manya’ – OAP Toolz Shades Wizkid

by Olayemi Oladotun

OAP Toolz dropped a shade for Wizkid and other artists copying his ‘Manya’ line, in songs they’ve released or planning to release.

The media personality adviced artists to go beyond the “manya” word Wizkid used in his popular 2018 hit single “Manya.”

Also Read: “APC/PDP” Poorly educated e-rats insulting me for demanding good governance from their masters – Oby Ezekwesili

OAP Toolz, who recently celebrated her third year anniversary with her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren, in her shade for Wizkid and other artists wrote:

Dear Artists, pls no more ‘manya’ in songs…we are ready for the next word.

See her post below:

Toolz Oniru
Tags from the story
Toolz Oniru, wizkid

You may also like

Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya’s Daughter Tolu weds

Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya’s Daughter Tolu weds

TBoss Reveals Crush As She Dazzles In Hot Swimsuit By The Pool | Photos

Photos: Close Up Hoists 52 Nigerian Flags at once!! Victor Ikpeba and others shine

Kris Jenner Launches Her Personal Jewelry Line

Famous Nollywood Actor’s Two Kidneys Collapse, Needs Urgent Help

Incredible! Boko Haram Runs A Govt By Lake Chad Shores

Guess What Nollywood Actress Is Ready To Die For Super Eagles Footballer

“Why my daughter donated money to Olunloyo’s medical fund” – Seyi Law

Uriel hosts some big brother 2017 housemates (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *