‘Please No More Manya’ – OAP Toolz Shades Wizkid

OAP Toolz dropped a shade for Wizkid and other artists copying his ‘Manya’ line, in songs they’ve released or planning to release.

The media personality adviced artists to go beyond the “manya” word Wizkid used in his popular 2018 hit single “Manya.”

OAP Toolz, who recently celebrated her third year anniversary with her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren, in her shade for Wizkid and other artists wrote:

Dear Artists, pls no more ‘manya’ in songs…we are ready for the next word.

