Poland 2019: Charles Okocha Drums Support For Super Falcons As They Gear Up To Take On France

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has taken to his Instagram page to drum for support the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they file out against France in a must-win group stage match.
The Nigerian team needs to win France who has already secured passage to the next round of the competition and hopes that South Korea holds Norway in the other group stage fixture.
What he wrote:
Well done ladies. We can do it again today….let’s get em. We’re behind you. #wegotballs #amstelmalta