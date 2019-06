The Super Falcons of Nigeria have crashed out of the Poland 2019 World cup after losing 3-0 to Germany during the knock out stage.

The 9-time- African Champions started the game on the back foot and the Germans needed only 21 minutes of play to open the scoring before adding the second through a controversial penalty kick.

The Super Falcons rallied back but the Germans were too solid defensively and couldn’t find a way back into the game.