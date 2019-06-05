Police arrest lawyer who watched his wife bleed to death during delivery in their home

According to reports, the man had insisted that his wife gives birth in their home, a decision that eventually led to the loss of her life.

The deceased had according to reports, birthed two children before via cesarean operation but her husband insisted on a vaginal delivery at home for the third baby, which eventually led to her death.

Chidi Ezeagwu, a Facebook user shared the sad story.

WOMAN BLEEDS TO DEATH AFTER LABOUR, POLICE ARREST HUSBAND FOR CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE IN EBONYI.

Three days ago, a man who was identified as Mr. Samuel Chidi(law graduate form Ebsu), resident in Diamond Point Junction, Chinedu Ogah Avenue Abakaliki, was reported to have watched his wife who had previously delivered twice though caesarean section, battle with labour pains in their room when he could have easily contacted a Nurse who was also living in the same compound but instead left the poor woman locked up in the room with a patent medicine dealer who to make matters worse administered improper injections, dragged out the baby to the ground while the husband pinned her legs down, collected the blood, the baby’s placenta and hid in his room while leaving the agonizing mother to bleed till death.

It was gathered that this happened around 11pm in the night and Mr. Samuel who is supposedly a Student of the Nigerian Law School still did not inform anyone in the compound or any member of the deceased family until the afternoon of the following day when a neighbour, a Nurse who came to check on Mrs. Nkechi, the dead woman learnt of the incident and insisted as the Nurse she is that her corpse be deposited immediately at the morgue for proper attention while the lucky newborn baby be moved into intensive care.

The family of the deceased was contacted soon after and dismayed by the negligent conduct of the man who had sworn to love, cherish and protect their daughter till death do them part, withdrew the body and proceeded to dump it in the man’s compound for him to do with it as he had presumably purposed.

But for the intervention of the members of the Nigeria Police Force from Kpirikpiri Station who were on Patrol duty who after getting wind of the incident prevailed on the situation.

The corpse was returned to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki Mortuary while the suspect was placed under police custody pending investigation and trial.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs. Nkechi remain largely a mystery to her neighbours and family, and the general public is hopeful that the Justice Department of the State will leave no stone unturned in their attempt to unravel it and bring those culpable to book.