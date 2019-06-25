Police arrest man who sold his 3 days old baby for N150,000

by Temitope Alabi

The Anambra state police command has arrested a 27-year old man for allegedly selling his 3-day old baby boy.

According to reports, the said man lied to his wife that the baby died after delivery in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State when in fact he had sold the baby boy to one Mrs Anulika Okafor, a native of Uruokwe village, Ozubulu.

Haruna Mohammed, the police spokesperson, confirming the incident, said the three suspects involved in the case, have been arrested and the baby has been recovered.

In his words;

‘At about 7:pm, Police detectives attached to Ozubulu division arrested one Chukwuma Enemuo ‘m’ 27 years of Okwutu Amawka village, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.”
