‘Poor People Have Stupid Mentality’ – Tonto Dikeh Spits Fire

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lambasted the mentality of poor people as she laments over an ordeal with someone on Instagram.

The actress known for her drama took to her page to narrate how someone came to her page to seek for help and out of impatience went on to lie on the page of sex therapist, Jaruma about the situation.

Also Read: ‘I got justice’ – Blessing Okoro claims Onye Eze has been arrested

Tonto Dikeh questioned how she could help a person who seems to be an ingrate. Firing a warning shot, the actress told her fans to seek help from their parents as she also got bills to pay.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh
