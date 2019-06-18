Popular Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson Called A ‘Home Wrecker’ After Her Tweet About Father’s Day

by Olabanji

Popular Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson was attacked on Twitter after she Tweeted about Men being the major reason why kids have broken home.

Yvonne Nelson

The Ghanian actress said in a tweet;

To the men, if you arent TRULY ready to be in a child’s life, F*cking protect yourselves, you are the reason for so many broken families and kids out there! A man’s world??? Today isnt your day if you havnt put in any work!

A follower tweeted in response to her tweet saying;

“All these rants aren’t necessary my dear. Remember that you @yvonnenelsongh have been tagged by some people as a home wrecker…It is alleged that you have a kid with a married man against all odds. Yet we still deem you worthy of being celebrated on mothers day. Give men a break”.

She, however, replied saying

correction, his 2nd marriage was wrecked/over before i met him, he’s on Instagram….go ask him. 

It might interest you to now that Yvonne has a daughter with British photographer Jamie Roberts who has already been through two failed marriages according to her.

