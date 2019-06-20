Popular Instagram Comedian, Funny Toheeb arrested and labelled a Yahoo boy

Popular Instagram comedian Funny Toheeb has taken to social media to share a video of himself at a police station.
According to Toheeb, he was arrested and labelled a Yahoo boy by some officers.
Sharing the video he wrote;
When will Nigeria police listen and stop harassing youths???… this is me yesterday in police custody, allegedly accused of Yahoo Yahoo… 🤦🏽♂ it’s not even funny
This is coming barely weeks after rappers Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley were arrested by EFCC on internet fraud-related charges.
While Zlatan was released a few days later, Marley went on to spend 35 days in jail.