Popular Instagram comedian Funny Toheeb arrested and labelled a Yahoo boy

Popular Instagram comedian Funny Toheeb has taken to social media to share a video of himself at a police station.

According to Toheeb, he was arrested and labelled a Yahoo boy by some officers.

Sharing the video he wrote;

When will Nigeria police listen and stop harassing youths???… this is me yesterday in police custody, allegedly accused of Yahoo Yahoo… 🤦🏽‍♂ it’s not even funny
This is coming barely weeks after rappers Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley were arrested by EFCC on internet fraud-related charges.

While Zlatan was released a few days later, Marley went on to spend 35 days in jail.
