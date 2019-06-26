Popular Nigerian Big Boy, Mompha And Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian big boy, Ismaila Mustapha, who is also the owner of Mompha Bureau De Change, Lagos Island, and his wife are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today, June 26, 2019.

 

ALSO READ: [PHOTOS] Zlatan Ibile Steps Out Looking Dapper With Rahman Jago

The couple, who already have a son named Muhammed Lawal Mustapha but fondly called, Mompha junior, welcomed another child, a baby girl into their family on the 31st of January, 2018.

The Dubai-based businessman shared a throwback photo of him and his wife posing together with the caption:

‘Happy 8th year anniversary to me and my wife.’

See photo below:

